Missing service dog from California found 2 years later in Cleveland

A service dog that went missing in California two years ago has been found safe and alive in Northeast Ohio.

Two years ago, Honey's mom was in need of assistance so she ran out of the home in the middle of the night to find help.

Grim Reaper Rescue and Reprieve believe she was picked up by a truck driver who assumed she was dumped.

After two years, Honey was found in Cleveland as a stray.

She had a microchip that alerted the rescue group to her mom in Mojave, California.

The rescue is now trying to get her to fly home and is asking for donations so that she can reunite with her family.

If you're interested in donating, click here.

