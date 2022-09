CLEVELAND — Cleveland Firefighters rescued a mom pinned under a car early Thursday morning.

An SUV flipped onto its side after crashing into another car on East 30th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Crews were able to lift the car high enough for the mom to be able to crawl out.

The mom and a 15-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.