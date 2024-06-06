Watch Now
Multiple arrests made after late May double homicide on St. Clair in Cleveland

Multiple arrests made after late May double homicide on St. Clair in Cleveland
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Cleveland police said three arrests have been made after a shooting left two people dead in late May.

Police did not share the names of the suspects or the charges they will face.

On Sunday, May 26, at approximately 3 a.m., Cleveland police officers patrolling in the area of 1466 Saint Clair Ave. heard a shooting that occurred near a nightclub.

Officers immediately responded and located four individuals, a 25-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man, all victims of gunshot wounds.

Cleveland Emergency Medical Service and Cleveland Fire responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital. Two of those hit by gunfire, a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

If you know anything about the shooting, Cleveland police ask you to call the Homicide Unit at (216) 623-5464.

