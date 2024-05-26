1 dead, 3 others injured after early morning shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — On Sunday, May 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Cleveland Police Officers patrolling in the area of 1466 Saint Clair Ave. were alerted to a shooting that occurred outside this location. Officers immediately responded and located four individuals, a 24-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, and a 28-year-old male, all victims of gunshot wounds.

Cleveland Emergency Medical Service and Cleveland Fire responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the victims, a 28-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of this unfortunate incident,” said Deputy Chief Schlacht. “Our homicide unit is investigating this incident, and we are committed to identifying those responsible for this terrible tragedy.”

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident, reviewing all evidence and interviewing witnesses and victims. “This senseless act of violence does not and will not define our great city,” said Chief Public Safety Director Drummond. “We will utilize all our technological resources to piece together this incident, and our investigators will work to find answers for those affected by this senseless act.” At this moment, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about the shooting, Cleveland Police ask you to call the Homicide Unit at (216) 623-5464