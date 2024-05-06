Good Samaritan rescues infant from Cleveland house fire; firefighter injured when porch collapses

A man who was driving down West 102nd Street Monday morning stopped at a burning house and saved the life of an 11-month-old child who was trapped inside.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed by flames on all three floors.

According to firefighters, a woman with 11-month-old twins was able to escape with one of her children. The good Samaritan, a 50-year-old man, was driving by and saw the burning house. He stopped to help and ran in and rescued the other infant.

Firefighters said the good Samaritan likely saved the life of the child, as he was able to rush in and help prior to their arrival.

Cleveland firefighter injured in porch collapse on West 102nd Street

"I think he saved that child's life," said Lt. Mike Norman. "He risked his life, went into that house to bring that baby out— did an amazing job."

The woman, her children and the 50-year-old man who was the good Samaritan were all taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire department issued a mayday after a firefighter was trapped in a partial collapse when the porch roof "pancaked" down onto the firefighter.

Crews extricated the firefighter and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury. He was last known to be in serious but stable condition. A second firefighter was also treated for a shoulder injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

