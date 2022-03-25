CLEVELAND — The NARI Home Improvement show kicks off at the Huntington Convention Center this weekend, beginning Friday.

Whether you want to learn about new products and techniques or get new ideas and inspiration on the latest home improvements, the NARI Home Improvement Show will help you along your home remodeling journey.

The show will feature cooking demonstrations, kitchen trends, and remodeling demonstrations.

The show’s hours are:

Friday, March 25 —10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost of admission is $14. Children under 16 are free. All military and veterans will receive half off admission. On Friday only, seniors 60 and older will receive half off admission.

Click here for more info, including a list of exhibitions and day-to-day events.

