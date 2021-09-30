Neighborhood fight on Cleveland's East Side ends in shooting as kids walk to school

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say an argument between neighbors ended in gunfire as kids walked to a nearby school in the city's Collinwood neighborhood this morning.

It happened in the 400 block of East 148th Street. In the end, one man was rushed to the hospital. Another was later arrested for the shooting.

Police said the victim was shot and then made his way to a school crossing guard who called for help this morning.

People living near East 148th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard said they heard three gunshots around 7:30 a.m. One bullet pierced the front window of a home.

Scott Noll | News 5 Cleveland

The woman who lives there said it sounded like something out of the wild west. All of it, just blocks away from a school.

Cleveland EMS said a 24-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Police obtained a warrant to search a nearby home in connection with the shooting. According to the warrant, authorities searched a three-story, multi-family home and a black 2014 Ford F250 for any "unlawfully kept" firearms and ammunition.

Police were seen carrying a gun case and other potential evidence from the home.

People living in the area say the sound of gunshots is not unusual in the neighborhood, but typically happens at night—not during the day and not while kids are walking to school.

The name of the alleged shooter hasn't been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

