New 'Peace Cleveland' mural aims to address rise in gun violence across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Through May 29, the most recent data available, homicides in Cleveland are up 29% over the same time last year as the city and Northeast Ohio as a whole sees a surge in gun violence. But one man is using his art to help bring awareness to the issue and promote peace in The Land.

International artist Kyle Holbrook is unveiling a new mural Tuesday called "Peace Cleveland." The mural features a hand with a peace symbol, keeping it simple and universal.

The mural is located at the corner of West 25th Street and Gehring Avenue.

"I'm finding that in every city I go to—in all 50 states, and it's been 39 so far—there's just been a shooting the day before, two days before, and oftentimes the perpetrators or and victims are both young teenagers," Holbrook said.

Holbrook said he's lost 45 friends or family to gun violence and wants to help bring an end to it

The art is part of the Moving the Lives of Kids Mural Project, an organization with a mission "to create high aesthetic standard public art that engages youth, artists and families of all races, ages, genders and ethnicities in the beautification of their communities through education, inspiration, employment, activism and empowerment."

Moving the Lives of Kids is planning more events with artists and youth in the Cleveland area.

To learn more, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.