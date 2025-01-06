New year, new body: Setting fitness goals for 2025

CLEVELAND — The most common New Year's resolutions focus on fitness. If you haven't been to the gym in a while, easing back into exercising can be key to long-term success.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Jillian Certo, a physical therapist at the Cleveland Clinic, about strategies to reach your goals.

"Start with small changes and pick something that is highly motivating," said Certo. "Something that you enjoy and something that you feel like you can stick to over the long period."

Certo suggests setting realistic goals that gradually increase over time instead of aiming for immediate results.

If you're short on time, try breaking up your regular workout routine into small bouts throughout the day.

Also, try not to get discouraged on challenging days.

"Whenever you're starting something new and committing yourself to these personal changes that it is important to celebrate the win," said Certo. "So just congratulate yourself that you're moving forward with this personal goal for 2025."

It's also important to listen to your body.

If you experience pain while working out, talk to your doctor about modifying your routine.

