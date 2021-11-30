News 5 teams up with Greater Cleveland Food Bank for a telethon to raise money for meals

CLEVELAND — For years, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has been working to address one of the most debilitating needs in our community—hunger. The pandemic made the problem even worse, and that’s why News 5 Cleveland has partnered with the food bank to host a phone bank in an effort to raise money to address the hunger problem.

All donations will be matched for GivingTuesday. Typically, $1 can help provide four nutritious meals, but thanks to a generous donor, every $1 donated will help provide eight nutritious meals. Simply call 216-535-4206 to make a donation.

It’s #GivingTuesday and @WEWS is teaming up with @CleFoodBank for a telethon. Thanks to a matching donation, $1 will help to provide 8 meals. Call 216-535-4206 to help! pic.twitter.com/FbfaEB3Gqh — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) November 30, 2021

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is also looking for volunteers to work shifts five days per week at its facility on South Waterloo Road. To sign up for shift, call 216-738-2069 or go online.

The need for food continues to grow. In the last fiscal year which ended on Sept. 30, the food bank served more than 131,000 households including 343,000 people. Of those people, more than 87,000 are new, meaning they have visited an emergency feeding program for the first time.

