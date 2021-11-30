Nonprofit Cleveland Angels seeking donations on GivingTuesday

CLEVELAND — GivingTuesday is a day to encourage you to do good, and Cleveland Angels is hoping you help them so they can do even more good for children in foster care.

Cleveland Angels is part of a national nonprofit that provides wrap-around services for foster care children and their foster families, by offering consistent support through giving, relationship building and mentorship.

Their mission is to reduce trauma and improve outcomes.

"We believe that these children are our children; that we as a community need to come alongside and help support these children and break all the statistics that are stacked up against them," said Christy Rutkowski, president of Cleveland Angels.

There are several ways you can get involved with Cleveland Angels, either through their "love box" program or their "dare to dream" mentorship program. You can also donate money, and one easy way to do that is through Amazon Smile.

The retail giant will donate half-a-percent of eligible purchases to your charity of choice. Cleveland Angles is on the list. It is a simple way you can help while shopping for holiday gifts or everyday items.

