Nurses get free meals Thursday at McDonald's restaurants in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — As a way to say thank you for the dedication and work nurses do day in and day out, McDonald’s is offering free meals to nurses as part of National Nurses Week.

The meals are available at participating locations via drive-thru or carryout to all nurses with a valid identification.

Nurses get a choice of:

• Breakfast meal: An Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit with hash browns and the choice of a soft drink, coffee or tea.

• Lunch and dinner meal: Double Cheeseburger, 6 piece Chicken McNuggets, or Filet-o-Fish sandwich with small fries and choice of a soft drink, coffee or tea.

