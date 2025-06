Another ODOT truck was hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-90 eastbound near Eddy Road.

Cleveland EMS said an ODOT worker was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

ODOT stated that this is the 71st time a crew has been hit this year.

49 ODOT plows hit so far this season

In 2024, 88 crews were hit.