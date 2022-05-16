Off-duty Cleveland officer involved in 'deadly force incident' during attempted robbery in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Cleveland police officer was involved in a “deadly use of force” incident during an attempted robbery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Sunday, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Monday.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the deadly shooting happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. in the 1700 block of North 17th Street.

A 38-year-old off-duty Cleveland police officer fired in self-defense at a 17-year-old male during an attempted armed robbery, Milwaukee police said.

The off-duty officer was not injured during the shooting. The 17-year-old male died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

“The Cleveland Division of Police will cooperate fully with the investigation conducted by the Milwaukee Police Department,” the department said.

Milwaukee police are continuing the search for two other individuals wanted in connection to the armed robbery attempt.

Milwaukee police are investigating this shooting and two other shootings which led to the deaths of two men in their 20s. The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

