Ohio teen battling cancer rides off with a wish come true

CLEVELAND — Sometimes when life is an uphill battle, all you need is a little help to make it to the top so you can enjoy the rest of the ride.

For 19-year-old Carson, of Curtice, Ohio, battling leukemia has been an uphill battle.

On Jan., 21, he had a dream realized thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The teen was granted a dirt bike from longtime supporters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Prince & Izant Co., located in Cleveland.

Carson, who has always loved dirt biking since he can remember, says the rev of the engine is “music to his ears.”

He has goals to become a great rider and his dad is even building him his own dirt bike course.

News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine was there when Carson's wish came true. Watch it in the media player below:

Teen battling cancer receives Make-A-Wish surprise

