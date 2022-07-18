Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

One woman dead after Cleveland house fire on Monday morning

Cause of fire determined to be electrical
cannon house fire screen grab .png
News 5 Cleveland
cannon house fire screen grab .png
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 10:28:19-04

CLEVELAND — A house fire in Cleveland on Monday morning left one woman dead, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The fire took place at 1 a.m. at 8617 Cannon Ave., near the border of Slavic Village and Union-Miles Park.

A 68-year-old woman was found upstairs and transported to a local hospital, where she was later declared dead, according to Cleveland Fire.

The scene was described as a “hoarder situation” in which firefighters found a large volume of contents when entering the home, according to Cleveland Fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.