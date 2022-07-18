CLEVELAND — A house fire in Cleveland on Monday morning left one woman dead, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The fire took place at 1 a.m. at 8617 Cannon Ave., near the border of Slavic Village and Union-Miles Park.

A 68-year-old woman was found upstairs and transported to a local hospital, where she was later declared dead, according to Cleveland Fire.

The scene was described as a “hoarder situation” in which firefighters found a large volume of contents when entering the home, according to Cleveland Fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

