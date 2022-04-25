Overnight police chase spans multiple cities, eventually ending with a crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A pursuit that started in Bedford ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side overnight, according to officers at the scene.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland Scene of crash on East 116th Street and Harvey Avenue.

According to officers, the crash went through multiple cities including Maple, North Randall and Warrensville before it came into Cleveland and ended in a crash on East 116th Street and Harvey Avenue.

One person was arrested at the scene.

No further information has been released.

