DNA used to identify parents of baby found at bus stop in July; child still in foster care

CLEVELAND — The parents of the child known as Baby Doe who was found with a man at an RTA bus stop in July have been identified, according to city officials.

On July 17, the baby was found with the man in a bus shelter in the area of Superior Avenue and East 105th Street around 8:57 p.m. A woman contacted RTA police that night after seeing the man with the baby and reported that they didn’t think the man was meant to have her.

When RTA police arrived, they asked the man for proof that the baby was his, and he was unable to. He was asked what the baby's name was, and he said, "Rambo."

Police said the man's hands were trembling and they noted "carelessness" regarding the supporting of the baby girl’s head, the report said. EMS intervened to correct the way he held her several times during their interaction.

At one point, a woman walked over from across the street after recording the interaction with police and said she was the mother of the child. The woman was seen with a stroller containing clothes. After a bizarre interaction, the baby was taken to University Hospitals for evaluation. She was found to be healthy and "very well taken care of."

After collecting DNA samples, officials identified the baby's mother and father. Her father is currently serving time in Lorain Correctional Institution.

A court hearing is scheduled in the case on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the baby is doing well and remains in foster care, according to officials.

