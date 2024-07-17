Party at Cleveland short-term rental spills onto street, shuts down Larchmere businesses

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin, residents, and business owners said a party at a short-term rental over the July 4 weekend was a chaotic, disastrous mess that forced local businesses to go into "lockdown."

The party took place at 12404 Larchmere Boulevard on the evening of Friday, July 6 and lasted into the early morning hours of Saturday, July 7, according to police records. Rooms in the home are rented on Airbnb, according to a tenant News 5 talked to Wednesday.

Griffin said approximately 200 teens and young adults were at the party, which spilled out from the home where it was held onto Larchmere Boulevard.

"They were disrespectful to me, they were disrespectful to everybody in the neighborhood and, quite frankly, they were most disrespectful to themselves," he said.

"People running into police officers' face saying, 'F%&* you! Why are you out here? We're just having a good time,'" he said.

Griffin said the partygoers also trespassed onto neighboring properties. Poppy, a restaurant located a few doors down, confirmed to News 5 that it was forced to clear patrons from its patio.

"They overran the patio at Poppy. They ran into the backyards of some of the neighboring businesses. They basically took over the street," Griffin said.

Police response

Griffin said he learned about the party after residents called to complain that Cleveland police were not responding to their requests for help.

Griffin, who lives nearby, went to the scene and let police know the party was out of control.

"I kind of made some calls to say, 'I need you guys here right away'," he said.

Cleveland police have yet to respond to our questions about their response to the situation.

Griffin said he called Shaker Heights Police for help, too.

Dashcam video obtained by News 5 Investigators shows Shaker Heights police officers monitoring partygoers leaving after they were sent home by officers.

Short-term rental legislation

"This isn't just here on Larchmere," Griffin said. "This has happened all throughout this city. Little Italy. Ohio City. Tremont. All throughout these neighborhoods. East 93rd. You're seeing these kind of Airbnb shutdowns and they're leading to problems."

City council members introduced legislation to regulate short-term rentals this spring.

Griffin said council is still tweaking the ordinance's legal language. He said he expects council to vote on the ordinance and for it to be passed before the end of the year.

READ MORE: Airbnb crackdown? Cleveland lawmakers want to limit and license short-term rentals

News 5 Investigators reached out to the couple who owns 12404 Larchmere Boulevard. Via text, they responded, "We have no comment."

'How can somebody do that?'

Aayush Jain has rented a room at the home since mid-June. He said he was out with friends the night of the party.

When he returned early Saturday morning on July 7, he said the home was in such a state of disarray that he thought someone broke into the home.

"There was a bunch of condoms, wine bottles, the whole table was, like, flipped over on the side, the paintings were down," he said. "It was a mess."

Prior to the party, Jain said he had never experienced any serious issues while staying at a short-term rental.

"I've been renting Airbnbs for, like, the last 11 years in total," he said. "This is the first time I've experienced somebody destroying somebody's house."

