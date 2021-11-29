Passenger killed, 3 others injured after car crashes into bus on Detroit-Superior Bridge

CLEVELAND — A 23-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after the car they were in crashed into a bus on the Detroit-Superior Bridge Saturday during heavy snowfall, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man operating an Audi A4 in the eastbound lanes on Detroit Road West 25th Street lost control and went left of center in the path of a Greater Cleveland RTA bus that was in the westbound lane, police said.

The bus driver and the five passengers on the bus were not injured.

A 23-year-old male passenger in the Audi was pronounced dead at MetroHealth, according to police.

A 27-year-old passenger and the driver of the Audi had minor injuries. A 24-year-old female passenger of the Audi is confined with serious injuries at MetroHealth.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.