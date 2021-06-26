Peaceful protest planned near Shaw High School on Monday

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is a peaceful protest set for Monday at 11 a.m. near Shaw High School in East Cleveland.

The protesting group is aiming to have in-person board meetings with Dr. Henry Pettiegrew, the CEO and superintendent of East Cleveland City Schools, and a fair contract for Donshon Wilson, the popular band director at Shaw High School that recently announced his last day with the school system will be July 31. The group also wants to see Ohio House Bill 70 repealed.

Wilson was in the news recently as he announced in a statement that he would be living East Cleveland City Schools at the end of July due to an expiring contract and an unfair offer from the district.

