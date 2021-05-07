Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say a 40-year-old man died Friday morning after being hit by a car near East 93rd Street and Nelson Avenue in the city's Union-Miles Park neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man was identified by the medical examiner's office as Reshad Williams, of Cleveland Heights.

According to police, the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and sitting in the southbound lane of East 93rd Street when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Camry.

He sustained a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.