Person drives through airfield gate at Cleveland Hopkins causing temporary hold of operations on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport temporarily paused airport operations after a person drove through an airfield gate on Wednesday night, according to a statement posted by the airport on Twitter.

Cleveland Police “apprehended” the suspect, according to the statement.

Cleveland Hopkins is in the process of "resuming normal airport operations."

Delta Airlines confirmed to News 5 that all Delta flights that were diverted will return to Cleveland tonight.

News 5 has reached out to Frontier Airlines and American Airlines.

This investigation is ongoing.

