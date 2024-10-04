Watch Now
PHOTOS: Recognize these cars? They were allegedly involved in recent Cleveland street takeovers

City launched task force this week to combat ongoing scourge of dangerous driving on city streets and highway
Cleveland police
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have released 11 photos of vehicles that were allegedly involved in a street takeover last month.

The street takeovers took place on Sept. 29.

One of them happened on I-90 and involved a party bus being overtaken by a masked mob.

Party bus driver met with masked mob in street takeover on Interstate 90

Check the images below and reach out to the police at 216-623-5474 if you recognize any of the vehicles or individuals.

black dodge charger vents.jpg
Chrysler 300 mi plate doing donuts.jpg
Dodge charger silver doing donuts roses.jpg
male blue pants black tee and white tee gray pants.PNG
male with white mask red jordans.PNG
pink green dodge charger.PNG
White Dodge Charger passenger black male with long dreads.PNG
white ford f-250-350 lifted with white female passenger.PNG
white male bread camo hoodie dark pants.PNG
white toyota black male white t shirt.PNG

The city recently announced the formation of a task force to counter these street takeovers.

Two nights ago, police began issuing citations and towing cars.

