PHOTOS: Recognize these cars? They were allegedly involved in recent Cleveland street takeovers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have released 11 photos of vehicles that were allegedly involved in a street takeover last month.

The street takeovers took place on Sept. 29.

One of them happened on I-90 and involved a party bus being overtaken by a masked mob.

Check the images below and reach out to the police at 216-623-5474 if you recognize any of the vehicles or individuals.

The city recently announced the formation of a task force to counter these street takeovers.

Two nights ago, police began issuing citations and towing cars.