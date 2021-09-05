PHOTOS: Views of the Cleveland National Air Show from around the city

CLEVELAND — There's no shortage of places to see the sights and hear the sounds of the Cleveland National Air Show.

Whether it's on a boat cruising Lake Erie or by land at Cleveland's many lakeside parks, you are almost guaranteed a front-row view of aerial acrobatics from the Cleveland National Air Show.

News 5 is sharing what viewers captured this weekend of the 2021 Cleveland National Air Show.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook flying over Burke Lakefront Airport.

Clevelanders took a seat in Edgewater Park to take in the sights of the air show.

Joe Donatelli | News 5 Cleveland. View of the Cleveland National Air Show.

Have a photo of the air show you would like to share? Email webstaff@wews.com.

