Phyllis Cleveland resigns from Cleveland City Council, citing health issues

CLEVELAND — Longtime Ward 5 councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland is stepping down from her seat, citing unspecified health issues. Cleveland represents the neighborhoods of Central, Kinsman, Midtown and part of downtown Cleveland. She served as majority leader and vice chairwoman of the council’s finance committee.

First elected in 2006, she focused on blighted housing issues and worked to develop affordable housing for Cleveland residents.

"We are losing one of the smartest and hardest-working members of this legislative body," said Council President Kevin Kelley said in a statement. "Phyllis will truly be missed and all of us here in city hall wish her the best."

Cleveland is a graduate of East Technical High School and Case Western Reserve University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in English and a graduate degree in law.

Prior to being the Ward 5 councilwoman, she worked as an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor and staff attorney as well as a magistrate in the foreclosure department of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

With the suspension of indicted Councilman Kenneth Johnson, there are now two empty council seats to fill.

