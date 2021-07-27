Plane landing at Cleveland Hopkins pulls 'go-around' maneuver to avoid vehicle on runway

CLEVELAND — A flight from Orlando that was landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was forced to pull a maneuver to avoid any potential contact with a vehicle on the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

On a flight heading into Cleveland Tuesday afternoon, flight crews performed a procedure the FAA calls a "go-around" after a vehicle on the runway was traveling slower than expected.

According to the FAA, the go-around maneuver is made while the plane and vehicle have a safe separation between each other.

Although there was still a safe distance between the plane and the vehicle, the vehicle was too close to the runway at the point of the flight from Orlando landing, so the flight crew broke off the landing approach after it had already been started, the FAA said.

While passengers on the flight may have felt as though the maneuver was an emergency action, the FAA said that the controller and the pilot were in control of the situation and "taking the action BEFORE any unsafe condition could occur."

