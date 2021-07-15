Plans announced to bring new retail and dining options to Tower City Center by fall 2021

CLEVELAND — A new development plan will turn Tower City Center, located at Cleveland’s Public Square, into a hub for shopping, pop-up events, retail experiences, dining and entertainment, while also bringing local small and minority-owned business to the center for more visibility, according to Bedrock, the real estate firm that acquired Tower City in 2016.

Representatives of Bedrock said plans for the marketplace are underway as Downtown Cleveland prepares to welcome visitors over the next year for major events like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction and the NBA’s 70th All-Star weekend.

The marketplace at Tower City Center will be modeled after others around the globe, providing a destination for the community to meet, dine and interact. Developers plan to have ongoing family events, seasonal programming and pop-up events for residents, professionals and visitors.

“In addition to recruiting nationally recognized tenants, we are excited to be working with all of our local hometown tenants to help reimagine Tower City,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock. “We know that Clevelanders treasure their memories of Tower City and an infusion of local entrepreneurial spirit will shape this landmark’s next chapter as it plays host to a series of world-class events like the NBA Allstar Game and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction.”

A partnership between Bedrock and Chain Reactions, a Cleveland-based economic development project, business bootcamp and competition for local entrepreneurs, will give the top three entrepreneurial finalists in the competition a combined 18-month brick and mortar tenancy at Tower City Center.

“The Cleveland Chain Reaction team is so grateful to have the incredible support of Bedrock as we embark on our fourth season,” said Megan Kim, Executive Director of COSE, the small business division of the Greater Cleveland Partnership in a press release. “Bedrock’s focus on community and economic development is perfectly aligned with our mission to help small businesses grow and to bring investment into the city of Cleveland and its neighborhoods.”

Representatives of Bedrock said it will share the new tenants of Tower City in the near future.

