CLEVELAND — A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on I-90 that prompted all westbound lanes to shut down, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

Police said that its Accident Investigation Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-90 at E. 156th Street.

The unit found that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not say what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The interstate will be partially closed except for one lane, police said. They did not give a timeline for when the entire interstate would reopen.

Commuters are also to avoid the area to allow investigators access to the crash sit.