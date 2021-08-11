Police: 66-year-old male struck and killed by passing motorist on Kinsman Road

CLEVELAND — A 66-year-old man was struck and killed by a car after police say he failed to look before crossing Kinsman Road on Cleveland’s East Side Tuesday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 11:03 p.m. Tuesday to the area of East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road.

A 66-year-old male was walking southbound on Kinsman Road near East 93rd Street when he walked into the westbound lane of traffic and walked up to an RTA bus.

The 66-year-old male attempted to enter the bus but was denied for reasons not released by police.

Then without looking, he crossed the street and was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by a 21-year-old male, police said.

The 66-year-old male was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.