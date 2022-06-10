Police debunk social media rumors about serial rapist in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A post circulating around social media warning women in and around Cleveland about sexual assault has been debunked by the Cleveland Division of Police.

Viewers reached out to News 5 about a social media post detailing a rash of sexual assaults in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

One caller said the assaults were not deadly but all happened within blocks of each other.

An example of one of the posts is embedded below and says the person committing the alleged crimes is “one man because the same DNA has been found on all of the crime scenes, but he has no criminal record so no one knows who he is.”

Courtesy of News 5 viewer. Social media post about alleged assaults.

A New 5 Cleveland staff member received a post with a similar message about alleged sexual assaults, but the post has since been deleted.

When News 5 reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police about the posts and if there were any police reports to corroborate the social media chatter, a spokesperson for the department released the following statement:

“This post has several issues. For starters, the whole thing about DNA is false. It takes us weeks to months to get back DNA. We have no information to suggest there is a serial rapist at this time.”

News 5 also reached out to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, which released the following statement:

"We are not in a position to share much information. What I can say is Cleveland Police Department is in the best possible position to answer your questions."

If you ever need help, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center crisis and support hotline is: 216-619-6192 or 440-423-2020. The center can be reached by call or text.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.