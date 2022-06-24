CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man was shot while walking down West 28th Street in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood late Thursday morning, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at approximately 10:55 a.m. to the 2600 block of Loop Drive for a male shot.

When officers arrived, the Cleveland Division of Fire was administering aid to a 41-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his face.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicated the victim was walking northbound on West 28th Street when he was approached by a person in all black. Witnesses heard a gunshot and saw a man in all black running from the scene, according to police.

A person of interest has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464. A $5,000 reward may be available.

