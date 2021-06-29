Police looking for Door Dash driver who allegedly stole designer purse worth $4,000 from TownHall

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Door Dash driver who allegedly stole a designer purse that was hanging on the back of a chair at TownHall restaurant in Ohio City.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday, June 19 at 9:20 p.m. at Town Hall restaurant, located at 1909 West 25th Street.

Photos courtesy of the Cleveland Division of Police.

Cleveland police said a female Door Dash driver allegedly walked directly behind a customer’s seat and stole her Chanel purse, worth $4,000, that was hanging on the back of her chair.

Surveillance video showed the driver picking up two orders prior to the alleged theft.

She was wearing a white T-Shirt, khaki-colored pants and white flip-flops, police said.

If anyone recognizes the driver, you’re encouraged to contact Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.

