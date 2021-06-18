Police looking for man wanted in connection with Cleveland robbery

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is looking for an unknown man wanted for a robbery that happened on June 13.

According to police, the robbery happened at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Road near the border of the Kinsman and Woodland Hills neighborhoods.

Police didn't release any specifics regarding the robbery except for two surveillance photos that appears to show a man in a black hoodie, white shorts and yellow or orange shoes. The other photo shows a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police Detective Hannon at 216-623-3127 or email rjanuszewski@clevelandohio.gov.

