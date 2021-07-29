Police looking to identify man who allegedly used stolen van to steal packages from front porch

CLEVELAND — The Second District of the Cleveland Division of Police is looking to identify a man allegedly wanted for stealing packages from a home on Cleveland’s West Side.

Police said on July 20 between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., a 2007 Ford Econoline van, with the license plate GSN 5003, was stolen without keys in the 1700 block of Fulton Road.

A week later on July 27, the same stolen van was captured on surveillance video in a driveway in the 10300 Blok of Thrush Avenue.

The man was seen exiting the van and taking packages from the home and loading them into his van.

The man was wearing a green Holy Name shirt with white capital letters “HN” and the word Green Wave.” Holy Name is a high school in Parma Heights.

He was also described as wearing blue jeans and tan-colored work boots.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact police at 216-623-5218.

