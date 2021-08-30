Police searching for tow truck used to steal car from Ohio City

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help with locating a tow truck that was used to steal a car from a resident living in an apartment complex in Ohio City.

According to the Second District Community Relations Committee, on Aug. 18 a tow truck stole a white Toyota Prius from a resident living in West 25th Lofts, located at West 25th Street and Church Avenue.

The truck and the white Prius can be seen heading southbound on West 25th Street at Franklin Avenue, but it never crossed Lorain Avenue.

The Cleveland Division of Police. Police are searching for a tow truck believed to be involved in a car theft in Ohio City on Aug. 18.

Police said this incident could be related to catalytic converter thefts in the area.

If anyone recognizes the tow truck or has information on the theft, you’re asked to contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218.

