Police: Woman forced into car to make her take out cash at Cleveland ATM

CLEVELAND — The Second District of the Cleveland Division of Police is searching for three people who allegedly forced a 66-year-old woman into the back of a Jeep at Citizens Bank and forced her to use her ATM card to withdraw $500 in cash, according to the police.

On July 2, at approximately 8:45 a.m., a 66-year-old woman at Citizens Bank, located at 4221 Pearl Road, was allegedly forced into the back of a silver Jeep with three unknown people.

The three people allegedly forced her to withdraw money before driving to a nearby CVS where they made her purchase a gift card.

If anyone knows information about this incident, you are asked to contact police at 216-623-2712.

