Popular weight loss drugs may reduce alcohol abuse risk

CLEVELAND — New research out of Case Western Reserve University shows popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may also help people cut back on problem drinking.

The study examined the health records of nearly 84,000 obese patients with drinking issues. The patients treated with semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, had an up to 56% decrease in alcohol use disorder compared to patients who didn't use the medication.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Rong Xu, a professor at Case Western Reserve University's School of Medicine, about the study's findings. Xu said while the results are promising, more clinical trials are needed.

"We found this some evidence this drug may be beneficial to treat or prevent or delay alcohol use disorders... We cannot say people can just use this to treat alcohol use, not yet," said Xu.

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University previously discovered semaglutide can have other unexpected health benefits, including a decrease in suicidal thoughts and a reduction in cannabis use disorder.

