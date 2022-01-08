Watch
Power outage closes stores, restaurants at Tower City

Kevin Barry
Tower City and the three parking lots (to the right of the tower) is where Sherwin-Williams says it's building a new headquarters.
View of Tower City and new site for Sherwin Williams
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 15:46:32-05

CLEVELAND — Tower City Center announced Saturday that its stores and restaurants are closed today due to a power outage.

Officials didn't say what caused the outage.

Tower city said it hopes to reopen tomorrow.

