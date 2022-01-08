Power outage closes stores, restaurants at Tower City

CLEVELAND — Tower City Center announced Saturday that its stores and restaurants are closed today due to a power outage.

Officials didn't say what caused the outage.

Tower city said it hopes to reopen tomorrow.

