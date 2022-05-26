Prized guitar stolen from car in Cleveland returned to Grammy-nominated Latin guitarist Berta Rojas

CLEVELAND — A prized guitar stolen from Latin Grammy-nominated musician Berta Rojas before a concert in Cleveland in April has been returned.

Rojas said in a statement that the “nightmare is over.” After she presented her new album to the media in her homeland of Paraguay Wednesday, she had a sigh of relief as she opened up a text message with pictures from the Cleveland Guitar Society that showed her guitar, La Rojita, returned in the same condition as when it was stolen.

The guitar had the Paraguayan flag still attached, "firm and proud," Rojas said.

She discovered someone bought the guitar as a gift for a loved one, and when they looked up the details of the guitar, they read the news reports that it had been stolen.

Knowing the deep history and special meaning it had to Rojas, the new owner, under a fake social media profile to protect their identity, contacted the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society to return the flag.



I have no way of conveying the emotion I feel knowing that La Rojita did not want to be absent from the release of the album she recorded and that she is returning to me soon to resume our adventures together.



Until I see her, and feel her, I won't know her exact condition, but the photos convey that she is strong, healthy and ready.



Thank you, dear friends, for everything; for all your immense love and solidarity. You made me deeply feel that the musical stories we are writing are a part of you. For the space you make for us in your hearts, thank you!



A heartfelt thanks to the Cleveland press who ensured this story did not go unnoticed. Thanks Diane Blackman for helping us all the way.



Infinite thanks to the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society, to Erik Mann, its Executive Director, and to Jon Poor, Events Manager of the Society from whose vehicle the guitar was stolen and who did not rest until it was recovered.



Thanks to Detective Soros, who worked on this case until the end.



Thank you, dear friends Silvia Tesone in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Steve Connor in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Social media brought us together and you delivered the message to me.

The guitar accompanied Rojas around the world, was used on three Latin Grammy Award-nominated albums and helped bring her comfort during a cancer battle.

“I used to go to chemotherapy and I would come back home,” she said back in April, “and we would spend many hours together just practicing, hoping that health would be on my way again.”

The guitar that brought beautiful sounds to its listeners and carried fond memories for Rojas, who played it for 14 years, 200 concerts and in 60 countries, will soon be on its way home.

When the guitar was stolen in April, News 5 spoke to Rojas and she explained the special meaning of the guitar.

