Public input wanted for downtown Cleveland transportation and livability study

CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is studying how to make Downtown Cleveland safer, more efficient and more equitable for those who drive, walk, bike or ride transit.

The agency wants the public’s input on what they want to see changed regarding downtown transportation needs and other issues.

The downtown study is expected to be completed by May 2022.

The survey will close on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Click here to access the survey.

