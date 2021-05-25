Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Public input wanted for downtown Cleveland transportation and livability study

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Vielhaber
Downtown Cleveland on June 3, 2020
Downtown Cleveland
Posted at 8:15 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 08:15:49-04

CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is studying how to make Downtown Cleveland safer, more efficient and more equitable for those who drive, walk, bike or ride transit.

The agency wants the public’s input on what they want to see changed regarding downtown transportation needs and other issues.

The downtown study is expected to be completed by May 2022.

The survey will close on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Click here to access the survey.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.