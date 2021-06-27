RAKE holds Hashtag Lunchbag food distribution event in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, a local "pay it forward" charity founded by comedian Ricky Smith, held a food distribution event Sunday.

The event, called Hashtag Lunchbag, set a goal of feeding 1,200 people in need.

Attempting to feed 1200 homeless people tomorrow in Cleveland.



That’s a whole lot of sandwiches and lunches that need to be made… — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) June 26, 2021

Volunteers gathered at 10 a.m. to assemble the lunches and then hit the streets to distribute the food across Cleveland.

The Hashtag Lunchbag food distributions are a regular occurrence for Smith's foundation.

