Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

RAKE holds Hashtag Lunchbag food distribution event in Cleveland

items.[0].videoTitle
Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, a local "pay it forward" charity founded by comedian Ricky Smith, held a food distribution event Sunday.
Poster image (6).jpg
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 18:44:23-04

CLEVELAND — Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, a local "pay it forward" charity founded by comedian Ricky Smith, held a food distribution event Sunday.

The event, called Hashtag Lunchbag, set a goal of feeding 1,200 people in need.

Volunteers gathered at 10 a.m. to assemble the lunches and then hit the streets to distribute the food across Cleveland.

The Hashtag Lunchbag food distributions are a regular occurrence for Smith's foundation.

To learn more about RAKE, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.