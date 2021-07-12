Red Cross asking the public for blood donations to fill 'severe blood shortage'

CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region is asking anyone who can donate blood to fill a severe blood shortage, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are urged to make an appointment and donate blood.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current demands as hospitals respond to an “unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries,” the news release stated.

Anyone who donates between July 7 and 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card and will be entered for a chance to receive gas for year, a $5,000 value.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

