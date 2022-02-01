Registration for summer camp at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo opens today

CLEVELAND — Registration for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Summer Day Camp opens Tuesday.

The summer camp creates experiences for campers to connect with wildlife and inspire personal responsibility for conserving the planet, the zoo said.

Campers ages 5 to 14 can spend their summer days at the zoo participating in fun and educational activities.

Program fees are non-refundable.

For a full week of camp, Monday through Friday, the cost is;

Half-Day Camp (9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)



Member: $140

Non member: $160

Full-Day Camp (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)



Member: $200

Non-member: $225

Find more information about the camp and registration details here.

