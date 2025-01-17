Report: More than 2 million new cancer cases expected in 2025; overall cancer deaths declining

CLEVELAND — More than two million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society's 2025 Cancer Facts and Figures Report. The findings also show the cancer mortality rate in the U.S. declined by 34% from 1991 to 2022.

"Because of the reduction in mortality, really, quite honestly, due to early screening, due to smoking, cessation, due to better treatments that has led to decrease mortality from cancer," said Dr. Dale Shepard, a medical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Despite an overall reduction in cancer deaths, cancer cases are increasing among women and younger adults.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Shepard about the possible cause.

"One of the factors is that there are still preventable causes of cancer, one of those primarily being smoking," said Shepard. "Women have not stopped smoking to the same extent as men and that has raised some continued growth of lung cancer cases in women compared to men."

Shepard said many types of cancer can be prevented through lifestyle changes, like quitting smoking, exercising regularly and limiting alcohol.

You can read the American Cancer Society's new report here.