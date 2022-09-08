Rhodes High School student dies days after shooting

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old Rhodes High School student has died days after being shot near the school, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Andre Wells was walking to school near the 5200 block of Stickney Road around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a red car pulled up alongside him, according to police.

He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died days later.

Police said a male has been detained, although it remains unclear if any charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

Immediately after the shooting, students said administrators declared a "Code Blue" and students were locked down in place.

Student shot near James Ford Rhodes High School; school placed on lockdown for hours

RELATED: Student shot near James Ford Rhodes High School; school placed on lockdown for hours

