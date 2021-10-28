Rock Hall Nights return to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Induction Week

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is bringing back one of its popular event series, just in time for induction week.

Rock Hall Nights returns Thursday evening with a series of events for guests to enjoy.

Food and drinks are available in the Hall's All Access Cafe, a DJ will take music requests throughout the night and guests can participate in trivia while experiencing the 2021 Inductee exhibit.

Because the Induction Ceremony takes place on Halloween Weekend, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will also host a costume contest that will award the winner with a pair of tickets to Saturday’s Induction Ceremony.

The return of Rock Hall Nights starts at 5 p.m and runs through 8 p.m. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is located at 1100 Rock & Roll Blvd. in Cleveland.

