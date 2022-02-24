RTA to receive $20.3M in funding from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

CLEVELAND — As part of the $1.3 billion to be allocated to the state of Ohio through the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is set to receive $20.3 million in the first portion of funding being released.

The RTA's portion of the funding will be used to strengthen its transportation network and the infrastructure necessary to operate, it said.

Senator Sherrod Brown said the funding will be part of the largest investment in Ohio's public transportation to date and expects the finding to also help create jobs in Ohio.

“We’re delivering by making major investments that will create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas, and that will help Ohio localities of all sizes all over the state thrive and grow,” Brown said in a statement.

According to Brown, the state of Ohio is set to receive $1.3 billion of guaranteed funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, with Ohio urban and rural transit providers will get $260 million total in the 2022 fiscal year—$73.5 million of which is being made available immediately and the remainder to be distributed throughout the year.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.