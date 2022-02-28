Russian Cultural Garden in Cleveland removes Russian flag in support of Ukraine

CLEVELAND — The Russian Cultural Garden in Cleveland is standing in support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, making a statement against Russian president Vladimir Putin by removing the Russian flag from the gardens.

On Sunday, the Russian Cultural Garden removed the flag, announcing beforehand that it would "take down the flag of the country that started the war against the independent State of Ukraine."

The Garden said it opposes the actions of Putin to invade Ukraine and doesn't want to be associated "in any way with these criminals" while calling the decision to remove the flag not a political one but rather a humanitarian one.

"Taking down the flag is the least we can do to demonstrate our support to Ukraine. We pray for Ukraine and wholeheartedly support their fight against aggressor," the Gardens said.

Many Russians have voiced opposition to Putin's decision to invade Ukraine with thousands of Russians turning out across their country, protesting the invasion.

