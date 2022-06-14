Salvation Army giving away free produce monthly to West Park residents

CLEVELAND — The Salvation Army in Cleveland's West Park Neighborhood will host monthly produce giveaways to local residents on Fridays through the summer, beginning on Friday, June 17.

Free produce giveaways will be located at The Salvation Army West Park Corps, located at 12564 Lorain Avenue, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Residents must show proof of residence to receive a free box of produce.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has partnered with Salvation Army to provide 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month to residents.

Last year, the Salvation Amy in West Park served over 190 residents at each of their seven monthly giveaways.

Future produce giveaway dates are:



Friday, July 15

Friday, Aug. 19

Friday, Sept. 16



Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.